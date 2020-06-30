645 Keene Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool

Very spacious first floor condo unit located in the St Andrews Cove in Clearwater, about 5 minutes from downtown and 10 minutes from the beach. The main feature is a beautiful view of Lake Saturn from the screened in lanai or the living room window. 2 of the 3 bedrooms have walk in closets. There is a brand new, never been used stove, tile throughout, and was freshly painted. Short walk to the community pool and laundry.



First month\'s rent, security deposit, and admin fee of $295.00 due for move-in. This property does not accept section 8. A higher security deposit may be required based on credit screening. There is a separate application for the association.