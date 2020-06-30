All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:25 PM

645 Keene Rd

645 North Keene Road
Location

645 North Keene Road, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8c4026b026 ----
Very spacious first floor condo unit located in the St Andrews Cove in Clearwater, about 5 minutes from downtown and 10 minutes from the beach. The main feature is a beautiful view of Lake Saturn from the screened in lanai or the living room window. 2 of the 3 bedrooms have walk in closets. There is a brand new, never been used stove, tile throughout, and was freshly painted. Short walk to the community pool and laundry.

First month\'s rent, security deposit, and admin fee of $295.00 due for move-in. This property does not accept section 8. A higher security deposit may be required based on credit screening. There is a separate application for the association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 Keene Rd have any available units?
645 Keene Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 Keene Rd have?
Some of 645 Keene Rd's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 Keene Rd currently offering any rent specials?
645 Keene Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 Keene Rd pet-friendly?
No, 645 Keene Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 645 Keene Rd offer parking?
No, 645 Keene Rd does not offer parking.
Does 645 Keene Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 Keene Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 Keene Rd have a pool?
Yes, 645 Keene Rd has a pool.
Does 645 Keene Rd have accessible units?
No, 645 Keene Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 645 Keene Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 Keene Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

