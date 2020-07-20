All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

636 WELLS COURT

636 Wells Ct · No Longer Available
Location

636 Wells Ct, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful condo in Downtown Clearwater. The owners spared no expense to remodel this home for their own use. But now it is available for long term lease. Min 1 or 2 years. Ten foot ceilings, hard wood cabinets, Corian counter tops, beautiful engineered hard wood floors and tile throughout. There are 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an additional den that is often used as a bedroom (but has no built-in closet). Great beachy colors on the walls. 2 car tandem garage plus assigned driveway give plenty of additional storage space. This is a gated community with a fantastic pool and club house, and a small fitness center. Walk to downtown shops, and easy drive to Clearwater Beach. The community sits right along the Pinellas Bike Trail. Call to request a no obligation showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 WELLS COURT have any available units?
636 WELLS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 WELLS COURT have?
Some of 636 WELLS COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 WELLS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
636 WELLS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 WELLS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 636 WELLS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 636 WELLS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 636 WELLS COURT offers parking.
Does 636 WELLS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 WELLS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 WELLS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 636 WELLS COURT has a pool.
Does 636 WELLS COURT have accessible units?
No, 636 WELLS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 636 WELLS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 WELLS COURT has units with dishwashers.
