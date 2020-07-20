636 WELLS COURT

Amenities
Beautiful condo in Downtown Clearwater. The owners spared no expense to remodel this home for their own use. But now it is available for long term lease. Min 1 or 2 years. Ten foot ceilings, hard wood cabinets, Corian counter tops, beautiful engineered hard wood floors and tile throughout. There are 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an additional den that is often used as a bedroom (but has no built-in closet). Great beachy colors on the walls. 2 car tandem garage plus assigned driveway give plenty of additional storage space. This is a gated community with a fantastic pool and club house, and a small fitness center. Walk to downtown shops, and easy drive to Clearwater Beach. The community sits right along the Pinellas Bike Trail. Call to request a no obligation showing.