530 MANDALAY AVENUE
Last updated April 6 2020 at 10:23 PM

530 MANDALAY AVENUE

530 Mandalay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

530 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Daily VACATION RENTAL
150-280.00 per night based on season. monthly rates available.

This Beach Side Clearwater Beach Pool Side Suite is a beautiful, one bedroom, one bath, luxury condominium and is just a few steps to the sand without even crossing the street!

There just isn't a better spot for walking to restaurants & shops, Pier 60 & the Marina are a short walk. This fabulous vacation condo is well maintained with everything updated, dishwasher, beach chairs & umbrella, cable, walk in shower, granite tops, very spacious & furnished to a high standard Just steps to the POOL!

Clearwater beach also has a great trolley system for those extended trips to explore!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

