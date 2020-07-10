530 MANDALAY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Daily VACATION RENTAL

150-280.00 per night based on season. monthly rates available.



This Beach Side Clearwater Beach Pool Side Suite is a beautiful, one bedroom, one bath, luxury condominium and is just a few steps to the sand without even crossing the street!



There just isn't a better spot for walking to restaurants & shops, Pier 60 & the Marina are a short walk. This fabulous vacation condo is well maintained with everything updated, dishwasher, beach chairs & umbrella, cable, walk in shower, granite tops, very spacious & furnished to a high standard Just steps to the POOL!



Clearwater beach also has a great trolley system for those extended trips to explore!