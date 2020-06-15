All apartments in Clearwater
501 MANDALAY AVENUE
501 MANDALAY AVENUE

501 Mandalay Avenue · (727) 443-0032
Location

501 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 703 · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1348 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Spend your summer on Clearwater Beach at Belle Harbor for $3800 /mo. summer months. Available Jan-April 2021 @$6k /mo. Resort style living just steps from the TripAdvisor ranked #1 Clearwater Beach! Fully furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath plus laundry room in the luxury waterfront Belle Harbor complex. The Southwest facing balcony will become your favorite place for ideal sun angles and sunsets. Tastefully decorated and fully stocked with linens and everything for the kitchen. King beds in both the master and guest room. TV's in Master and Living Room, cable/wifi included. This complex has all the amenities you would ever need: Club house and waterfront heated swimming pool with hot-tub spa, BBQ area, fitness room with saunas, gated-secured building and one garage parking spot under the building. You'll never want to leave the beach being in the heart of all the great restaurants, shops and entertainment outside your door. Convenient to Tampa International and Clearwater-St. Pete Airports. Seasonal rentals include $150 in electricity per month. Does not include 13% tax for rentals less than 180 days, $220 cleaning and processing fee & $100 condo association application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 MANDALAY AVENUE have any available units?
501 MANDALAY AVENUE has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 MANDALAY AVENUE have?
Some of 501 MANDALAY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 MANDALAY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
501 MANDALAY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 MANDALAY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 501 MANDALAY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 501 MANDALAY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 501 MANDALAY AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 501 MANDALAY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 MANDALAY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 MANDALAY AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 501 MANDALAY AVENUE has a pool.
Does 501 MANDALAY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 501 MANDALAY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 501 MANDALAY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 MANDALAY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
