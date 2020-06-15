501 MANDALAY AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access sauna

Spend your summer on Clearwater Beach at Belle Harbor for $3800 /mo. summer months. Available Jan-April 2021 @$6k /mo. Resort style living just steps from the TripAdvisor ranked #1 Clearwater Beach! Fully furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath plus laundry room in the luxury waterfront Belle Harbor complex. The Southwest facing balcony will become your favorite place for ideal sun angles and sunsets. Tastefully decorated and fully stocked with linens and everything for the kitchen. King beds in both the master and guest room. TV's in Master and Living Room, cable/wifi included. This complex has all the amenities you would ever need: Club house and waterfront heated swimming pool with hot-tub spa, BBQ area, fitness room with saunas, gated-secured building and one garage parking spot under the building. You'll never want to leave the beach being in the heart of all the great restaurants, shops and entertainment outside your door. Convenient to Tampa International and Clearwater-St. Pete Airports. Seasonal rentals include $150 in electricity per month. Does not include 13% tax for rentals less than 180 days, $220 cleaning and processing fee & $100 condo association application fee.