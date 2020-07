3310 SAN PEDRO STREET

Amenities

3 to 6 MONTHS RENTAL GORGEOUS MID CENTURY MODERN FURNISHED HOME INCLUDES ELECTRIC, WATER, WIFI AND LAWN CARE. LOCATION, LOCATION IN DESIRABLE DEL ORO GROVES SUBDIVISION. 3/2 WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. STEPS AWAY FROM TAMPA BAY WATERFRONT, TRAILS AND PARKS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH GOURMET CHEF'S DREAM KITCHEN, SOLID WOOD CABINETS, LARGE ISLAND WITH COOKTOP, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, DESIGNER SUBWAY TILE BACKSPLASH, HIGH-END STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 2 LIVING ROOMS WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO ENTERTAIN OR RELAX WITH FAMILY. DESIGNER CUSTOM BATHROOMS, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, MASTER BEDROOM HAS ENSUITE BATHROOM WITH HUGE SHOWER. 5 SETS OF FRENCH DOORS WRAP AROUND TO OPEN LOVELY SERENE PAVER SCREENED PATIO, OVERLOOKING LUSH TROPICAL LANDSCAPE. MANY EXTRA FEATURES, 5 PANEL DOORS, TONS OF CAN LIGHTING, BEAUTIFUL POLISHED TRAVERTINE FLOORS IN THE MAIN AREAS. BRAZILIAN CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE BEDROOMS. LIGHT AND BRIGHT, THIS HOME HAS PERSONALITY PLUS. WALK OR BIKE TO QUAINT DOWNTOWN SAFETY HARBOR FOR SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, NIGHT LIFE, SPA, PIER ,ART, AND STREET FESTIVALS. SURROUNDED BY 3 PARKS AND BIRD ESTUARY. TRAILS FOR BIKING, RUNNING, NATURE WALKING, CANOE, KAYAK. SHORT COMMUTE TO AIRPORTS, TAMPA, ST PETE, BEACHES AND ALL SPORTING EVENTS COMPLETELY FURNISHED INCLUDING LINENS AND DISHES. JUST BRING YOUR LUGGAGE.