2997 FLINT DRIVE N

Amenities

in unit laundry parking gym pool ceiling fan pool table

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool pool table

THIS 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH END UNIT VILLA IS LOCATED IN THE ACTIVE 55+ COMMUNITY OF MISSION HILLS. THE MASTER BEDROOM IS SPACIOUS AND CAN ACCOMMODATE A KING SIZED BED. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE OF UNIT FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE. FLORIDA ROOM OVERLOOKS THE COURTYARD. ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING WITH A PRIVATE STORAGE CLOSET. VERY ACTIVE CLUBHOUSE WITH GATHERING ROOMS, LIBRARY, FITNESS EQUIPMENT, HEATED POOL, POOL TABLE, SHUFFLEBOARD AND WHIRLPOOL. LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, PARKS, JUST MINUTES FROM SAFETY HARBOR AND RUTH ECKERD HALL.