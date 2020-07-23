All apartments in Clearwater
2981 FLINT DRIVE S
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:55 AM

2981 FLINT DRIVE S

2981 Flint Drive South · (727) 776-0246
Location

2981 Flint Drive South, Clearwater, FL 33759
Mission Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 886 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
Turkey fully furnished 2 Bed/2 bath unit with assigned carport and storage in the desirable Mission Hills community. This unit features a bright and neutral kitchen, large living and dining area with extended living space from opened up Florida room, inside washer and dryer, spacious master bedroom with on-suite bathroom and walk-in shower, as well as a back paved patio to enjoy the courtyard! Mission Hills is a wonderful community that is well manicured with mature landscaping and features a recreation building with library, fitness equipment, pool table, shuffleboard, and large heated community pool. Fantastic Clearwater location convenient to restaurants, shopping, grocery, hospital, entertainment, and beaches! Rent includes basic cable, gas, water, sewer, and trash. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2981 FLINT DRIVE S have any available units?
2981 FLINT DRIVE S has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2981 FLINT DRIVE S have?
Some of 2981 FLINT DRIVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2981 FLINT DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
2981 FLINT DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2981 FLINT DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 2981 FLINT DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2981 FLINT DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 2981 FLINT DRIVE S offers parking.
Does 2981 FLINT DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2981 FLINT DRIVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2981 FLINT DRIVE S have a pool?
Yes, 2981 FLINT DRIVE S has a pool.
Does 2981 FLINT DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 2981 FLINT DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 2981 FLINT DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2981 FLINT DRIVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
