2981 FLINT DRIVE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard gym parking pool pool table shuffle board

Turkey fully furnished 2 Bed/2 bath unit with assigned carport and storage in the desirable Mission Hills community. This unit features a bright and neutral kitchen, large living and dining area with extended living space from opened up Florida room, inside washer and dryer, spacious master bedroom with on-suite bathroom and walk-in shower, as well as a back paved patio to enjoy the courtyard! Mission Hills is a wonderful community that is well manicured with mature landscaping and features a recreation building with library, fitness equipment, pool table, shuffleboard, and large heated community pool. Fantastic Clearwater location convenient to restaurants, shopping, grocery, hospital, entertainment, and beaches! Rent includes basic cable, gas, water, sewer, and trash. Sorry no pets.