All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2739 VIA CAPRI.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2739 VIA CAPRI
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:23 PM

2739 VIA CAPRI

2739 via Capri · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2739 via Capri, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
24hr gym
playground
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Welcome home to paradise at the Grand Venezia in Clearwater which is located alongside of the beautiful Old Tampa Bay! This one bedroom/one bath unit is FURNISHED. Furnishings include beautiful Tommy Bahama furniture, kitchenware, TV's, and linens. The living/dining area features neutral ceramic tile and the bedroom is complete with spectacular neutral carpeting, and there are granite counter tops throughout. Resort style amenities include a heated pool/spa, sauna, tennis courts, playground, free car wash area, 24 hour fitness center, 24 hour guard pavilion, and you can enjoy walking the 1.5 mile path overlooking Tampa Bay. Welcome home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2739 VIA CAPRI have any available units?
2739 VIA CAPRI doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2739 VIA CAPRI have?
Some of 2739 VIA CAPRI's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2739 VIA CAPRI currently offering any rent specials?
2739 VIA CAPRI is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2739 VIA CAPRI pet-friendly?
No, 2739 VIA CAPRI is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2739 VIA CAPRI offer parking?
No, 2739 VIA CAPRI does not offer parking.
Does 2739 VIA CAPRI have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2739 VIA CAPRI offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2739 VIA CAPRI have a pool?
Yes, 2739 VIA CAPRI has a pool.
Does 2739 VIA CAPRI have accessible units?
No, 2739 VIA CAPRI does not have accessible units.
Does 2739 VIA CAPRI have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2739 VIA CAPRI has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763
Chesapeake
2307 Cumberland Cir
Clearwater, FL 33763

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa