2739 VIA CAPRI

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area 24hr gym playground pool hot tub sauna tennis court

Welcome home to paradise at the Grand Venezia in Clearwater which is located alongside of the beautiful Old Tampa Bay! This one bedroom/one bath unit is FURNISHED. Furnishings include beautiful Tommy Bahama furniture, kitchenware, TV's, and linens. The living/dining area features neutral ceramic tile and the bedroom is complete with spectacular neutral carpeting, and there are granite counter tops throughout. Resort style amenities include a heated pool/spa, sauna, tennis courts, playground, free car wash area, 24 hour fitness center, 24 hour guard pavilion, and you can enjoy walking the 1.5 mile path overlooking Tampa Bay. Welcome home!!!