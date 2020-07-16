2739 VIA CAPRI

Amenities
Welcome home to paradise at the Grand Venezia in Clearwater which is located alongside of the beautiful Old Tampa Bay! This one bedroom/one bath unit is FURNISHED. Furnishings include beautiful Tommy Bahama furniture, kitchenware, TV's, and linens. The living/dining area features neutral ceramic tile and the bedroom is complete with spectacular neutral carpeting, and there are granite counter tops throughout. Resort style amenities include a heated pool/spa, sauna, tennis courts, playground, free car wash area, 24 hour fitness center, 24 hour guard pavilion, and you can enjoy walking the 1.5 mile path overlooking Tampa Bay. Welcome home!!!