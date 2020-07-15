2679 Cypress Bend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AMAZING COUNTRYSIDE POOL PROPERTY! Take a look at this stunning upgraded home with a great location close to schools, parks, and shopping. Showcasing four bedrooms and two bathrooms covering 1915 square feet, this home has every update that you would like. A spacious new kitchen with beautiful wood cabinetry, granite countertops, and a tiled backsplash. The EXTRA LARGE deck area with pool is certainly a highlight. It''??s perfect for your next gathering or just relaxing in the Florida sunshine. Contact us today to schedule a showing!



