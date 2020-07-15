All apartments in Clearwater
2679 Cypress Bend Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2679 Cypress Bend Drive

2679 Cypress Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2679 Cypress Bend Drive, Clearwater, FL 33759
Cypress Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMAZING COUNTRYSIDE POOL PROPERTY! Take a look at this stunning upgraded home with a great location close to schools, parks, and shopping. Showcasing four bedrooms and two bathrooms covering 1915 square feet, this home has every update that you would like. A spacious new kitchen with beautiful wood cabinetry, granite countertops, and a tiled backsplash. The EXTRA LARGE deck area with pool is certainly a highlight. It''??s perfect for your next gathering or just relaxing in the Florida sunshine. Contact us today to schedule a showing!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2679 Cypress Bend Drive have any available units?
2679 Cypress Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2679 Cypress Bend Drive have?
Some of 2679 Cypress Bend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2679 Cypress Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2679 Cypress Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2679 Cypress Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2679 Cypress Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2679 Cypress Bend Drive offer parking?
No, 2679 Cypress Bend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2679 Cypress Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2679 Cypress Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2679 Cypress Bend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2679 Cypress Bend Drive has a pool.
Does 2679 Cypress Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 2679 Cypress Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2679 Cypress Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2679 Cypress Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
