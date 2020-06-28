2632 ENTERPRISE ROAD E

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bathroom single story condo in the Countryside area of Clearwater. Parking infant of the front door with a covered carport. Gorgeous hardwood floors through the main living room area. Wet bar with granite counter top. Updated kitchen features wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Enclosed travertine floors lanai at the back of the home great for hanging out and relaxing. Two large bedrooms with Plenty of closet spaces in both. Walking distance to restaurants, countryside mall and all kinds of entertainment.