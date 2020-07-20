All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated September 30 2019 at 6:50 PM

2194 OAK GROVE DRIVE

2194 Oak Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2194 Oak Grove Drive, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss out on this spacious, comfortable house! This property features a two-car garage and open lawn in the front, along with landscaped shrubbery and foliage along the front. The interior is covered with ceramic tile and plush carpet throughout. The kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, tile countertops, and a breakfast bar! Step out the back door to relax in the sunroom, splash around in the covered pool, or hand out in the wraparound, fenced-in yard! Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2194 OAK GROVE DRIVE have any available units?
2194 OAK GROVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2194 OAK GROVE DRIVE have?
Some of 2194 OAK GROVE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2194 OAK GROVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2194 OAK GROVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2194 OAK GROVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2194 OAK GROVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2194 OAK GROVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2194 OAK GROVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2194 OAK GROVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2194 OAK GROVE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2194 OAK GROVE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2194 OAK GROVE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2194 OAK GROVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2194 OAK GROVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2194 OAK GROVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2194 OAK GROVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
