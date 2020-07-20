2194 OAK GROVE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Don't miss out on this spacious, comfortable house! This property features a two-car garage and open lawn in the front, along with landscaped shrubbery and foliage along the front. The interior is covered with ceramic tile and plush carpet throughout. The kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, tile countertops, and a breakfast bar! Step out the back door to relax in the sunroom, splash around in the covered pool, or hand out in the wraparound, fenced-in yard! Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!