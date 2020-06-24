2014 STRATHMILL DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated microwave carpet range

This Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 and half bathroom Townhome is fill with modern touches like, Corian countertops and high ceilings. This home feature a pond for you and your family to enjoy. Close to shopping and the gorgeous Clearwater beaches you are sure to love living here.Gorgeous contemporary and modern Townhouse, with high ceiling and very spacious. Tiles and nice laminate are on the first floor and carpet upstairs. This townhouse is ideal to live in, with 3 full bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms, and a garage! Master bedroom and master bath are very large, with all bells and whistles. This newer complex is The kitchen opens up to the living room and has lots of wood cabinets with a closet pantry and a high end corian countertop, with nice appliances. A wonderful lake is in the back, so you can relax on your private patio watching ducks and birds drinking your espresso! Updated, modern feel, high ceilings, private garage, low maintenance, 10-15 minutes to Clearwater Beach and close to the best Clearwater Mall and all groceries and Restaurants. No smoking, No Pets.