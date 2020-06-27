All apartments in Clearwater
2012 JEFFORDS STREET

2012 Jeffords Street · No Longer Available
Location

2012 Jeffords Street, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts an extended drive and lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, and a screened-in patio area for your morning coffee. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout, cozy bedrooms, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 JEFFORDS STREET have any available units?
2012 JEFFORDS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 JEFFORDS STREET have?
Some of 2012 JEFFORDS STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 JEFFORDS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2012 JEFFORDS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 JEFFORDS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2012 JEFFORDS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2012 JEFFORDS STREET offer parking?
No, 2012 JEFFORDS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2012 JEFFORDS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 JEFFORDS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 JEFFORDS STREET have a pool?
No, 2012 JEFFORDS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2012 JEFFORDS STREET have accessible units?
No, 2012 JEFFORDS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 JEFFORDS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 JEFFORDS STREET has units with dishwashers.
