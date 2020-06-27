2012 JEFFORDS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts an extended drive and lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, and a screened-in patio area for your morning coffee. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout, cozy bedrooms, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!