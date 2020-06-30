All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated December 18 2019 at 4:10 AM

1960 UNION STREET

1960 Union St · No Longer Available
Location

1960 Union St, Clearwater, FL 33763

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo conveniently located in North Clearwater. Ceramic tile and fresh paint throughout with enclosed bonus room and laundry room. Located twenty minutes from Clearwater Beach, close to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 UNION STREET have any available units?
1960 UNION STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1960 UNION STREET have?
Some of 1960 UNION STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1960 UNION STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1960 UNION STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 UNION STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1960 UNION STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1960 UNION STREET offer parking?
No, 1960 UNION STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1960 UNION STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1960 UNION STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 UNION STREET have a pool?
No, 1960 UNION STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1960 UNION STREET have accessible units?
No, 1960 UNION STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 UNION STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1960 UNION STREET has units with dishwashers.
