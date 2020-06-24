1914 Lake Ridge Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Looking for a great rental property in the heart of Clearwater? Look no further! Luxury living at its finest. This is a beautiful just built 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage Townhouse overlooking a large pond in a new Gated community with a community pool. Stylish wood cabinetry,trendy back splash, granite counter-tops with stainless steel appliances in the open kitchen. Tile floors throughout the ground floor and patio. The large Master bedroom overlooks the pond, with a spacious bathroom, featuring separate walk in shower and tub and separate walk in closets. Nice split floor plan upstairs. There are 2 other bedrooms with a hall bath, along with the Laundry closet located on the second floor. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and with easy access to airports and the beach. Truly a must see Townhouse.