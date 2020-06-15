All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

176 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE

176 Brightwater Drive · (727) 443-0032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

176 Brightwater Drive, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2551 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
WEEKLY RATES STARTING AT $3500. Amazing, Brand New WATERFRONT VACATION RENTAL on CLEARWATER BEACH with BREATHTAKING VIEWS!!! Available MONTHLY and WEEKLY. Beautifully furnished throughout with high end finishes. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath that SLEEPS 8. Private 2 car garage and BOAT SLIP included. Only steps to the Waterfront Pool/Spa and outdoor entertaining area with grills. Great location within easy walking distance to Clearwater's most beautiful beaches or hop on the FREE Beach Trolley close to shopping, Pier 60, and many restaurants. Short drive to the Aquarium and Sand Key State Park. Enjoy the views as you relax on TWO waterfront balconies overlooking Clearwater Bay. A luxurious private retreat with a resort like feel. Come enjoy yourself in the SUNSHINE! BOOK YOUR GETAWAY NOW! Call for availability and seasonal / off season rates .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have any available units?
176 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 176 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 176 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
176 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 176 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 176 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 176 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 176 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 176 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 176 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 176 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 176 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 176 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 176 BRIGHTWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
