1505 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport courtyard gym parking pool shuffle board

Beautifully Updated 2 bed/1 bath villa with carport in Mission Hills. This villa features a lovely open and updated kitchen, spacious living area with extended bonus room, crown molding and tiled floors throughout, updated bathroom with walk-in shower, washer and dryer hook-ups, windows with built-in blinds in the glass, and large back paved patio to enjoy the back courtyard. Mission Hills is a wonderful 55+ community that is well manicured with mature landscaping and features a recreation building with library, fitness equipment, pool and ping pong table, shuffleboard court, and large heated community pool. Quiet neighboorhood and great Clearwater location convenient to restaurants, shopping, grocery, hospital, entertainment, and beaches!