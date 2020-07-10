All apartments in Clearwater
1505 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM

1505 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD

1505 Mission Hills Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Mission Hills Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
Beautifully Updated 2 bed/1 bath villa with carport in Mission Hills. This villa features a lovely open and updated kitchen, spacious living area with extended bonus room, crown molding and tiled floors throughout, updated bathroom with walk-in shower, washer and dryer hook-ups, windows with built-in blinds in the glass, and large back paved patio to enjoy the back courtyard. Mission Hills is a wonderful 55+ community that is well manicured with mature landscaping and features a recreation building with library, fitness equipment, pool and ping pong table, shuffleboard court, and large heated community pool. Quiet neighboorhood and great Clearwater location convenient to restaurants, shopping, grocery, hospital, entertainment, and beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD have any available units?
1505 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1505 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1505 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1505 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1505 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1505 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1505 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1505 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1505 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1505 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
