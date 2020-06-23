1480 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Available May 1, 2020 for 3 month minimum. $4000 season & $2500 off season. Enjoy breathtaking views from this spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with full kitchen, washer/dryer and amenities of a resort beachfront on the Gulf of Mexico. Gorgeous new furnishings and decor with attention to detail to make this your home away from home. Wonderful balcony / lanai accessible from the Master, Guest and Living Room to enjoy every sunset! King size bed in the master suite. Enjoy the gulf-front pool, tiki hut, grilling and make memories on beach walks on beautiful Sand Key beach. Seasonal rentals include $150 in electricity per month. Does not include Application fee, background check, security, cleaning and 13% tax in addition to the rent. Convenient location to the fun activities at #1 voted Clearwater Beach, Tampa & surrounding central Florida attractions plus quick access to the Tampa airport and St Pete / Clearwater Airport are added benefits to the Florida Beach Life on Sand Key.