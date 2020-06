Amenities

Beautifully updated one bedroom villa in the 55+ community of Normandy Park. Brand new tile throughout this spacious unit, updated kitchen with all appliances and updated bath. Light and bright with tons of storage. Just a few steps to the laundry room and the complex has a beautiful saltwater pool and shuffleboard courts. Assigned parking right outside your door. Close to shopping, dining and award-winning Clearwater Beach. Rent includes cable, water, sewer, trash.