All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1390 GULF BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1390 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

1390 GULF BOULEVARD

1390 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 443-0032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1390 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1697 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
lobby
sauna
Available for season 2020 - Gorgeous gulf-front, beachfront, Southwest facing 3 bedroom / 3 bath condo located in the exceptional Sand Key Club. Just bring your personal items to this fully furnished and equipped unit and you'll be ready to live the Sand Key beach life for the winter. Tastefully decorated with views from every room. The large living room has ample seating, ocean inspired furnishings, and is fully equipped with smart cable TV, and wireless internet. This condo is conveniently located near shopping, and the Jolley Trolley Clearwater Beach transportation system. Seasonal rentals include $150 in electricity per month. Does not include 13% tax for rentals less than 180 days, $220 cleaning and processing fee & $100 condo association application fee. Enjoy your vacation, relax and enjoy the Beach. Sand Key Club has resort-like amenities including: direct beach access, beach front heated pool, hot-tub spa, shuffleboard, fitness room with sauna, large common area lobby, library with TV and small kitchenette, 24 hour security with secured garage and entry. Convenient location to the Shoppes of Sand Key providing restaurants, shopping and more. and across the bridge from the fun activities at #1 voted Clearwater Beach, Tampa & surrounding Central Florida attractions plus quick access to the Tampa airport and St Pete / Clearwater Airport are added benefits to the Florida Beach Life on Sand Key.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1390 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1390 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1390 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1390 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1390 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1390 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1390 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1390 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1390 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1390 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1390 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1390 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1390 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1390 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1390 GULF BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity