1390 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access lobby sauna

Available for season 2020 - Gorgeous gulf-front, beachfront, Southwest facing 3 bedroom / 3 bath condo located in the exceptional Sand Key Club. Just bring your personal items to this fully furnished and equipped unit and you'll be ready to live the Sand Key beach life for the winter. Tastefully decorated with views from every room. The large living room has ample seating, ocean inspired furnishings, and is fully equipped with smart cable TV, and wireless internet. This condo is conveniently located near shopping, and the Jolley Trolley Clearwater Beach transportation system. Seasonal rentals include $150 in electricity per month. Does not include 13% tax for rentals less than 180 days, $220 cleaning and processing fee & $100 condo association application fee. Enjoy your vacation, relax and enjoy the Beach. Sand Key Club has resort-like amenities including: direct beach access, beach front heated pool, hot-tub spa, shuffleboard, fitness room with sauna, large common area lobby, library with TV and small kitchenette, 24 hour security with secured garage and entry. Convenient location to the Shoppes of Sand Key providing restaurants, shopping and more. and across the bridge from the fun activities at #1 voted Clearwater Beach, Tampa & surrounding Central Florida attractions plus quick access to the Tampa airport and St Pete / Clearwater Airport are added benefits to the Florida Beach Life on Sand Key.