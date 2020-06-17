All apartments in Clearwater
1320 South Washington Avenue
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:05 PM

1320 South Washington Avenue

1320 S Washington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1320 S Washington Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is very comfortable with open living area that connects to all of the rooms. Kitchen comes stocked with tiled flooring, plenty of counter top and cabinet space wrapping around the room and major appliances such as refrigerator and stove. Master bedroom is comfortable and comes with a nice sized closet and full bathroom tiled walls to floor with vanity sink and enclosed standing shower. Two additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, utility room, fenced in back yard and a converted garage into room perfect for a study or additional guest room.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 South Washington Avenue have any available units?
1320 South Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 South Washington Avenue have?
Some of 1320 South Washington Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 South Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1320 South Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 South Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 South Washington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1320 South Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1320 South Washington Avenue offers parking.
Does 1320 South Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 South Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 South Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1320 South Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1320 South Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1320 South Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 South Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 South Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
