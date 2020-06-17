1320 South Washington Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is very comfortable with open living area that connects to all of the rooms. Kitchen comes stocked with tiled flooring, plenty of counter top and cabinet space wrapping around the room and major appliances such as refrigerator and stove. Master bedroom is comfortable and comes with a nice sized closet and full bathroom tiled walls to floor with vanity sink and enclosed standing shower. Two additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, utility room, fenced in back yard and a converted garage into room perfect for a study or additional guest room.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.