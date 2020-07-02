The Nolen Luxury Apartments.

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $295 or 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 (non-refundable).
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month.
restrictions: Standard breed restrictions (no aggressive breeds), no weight limit. Inquire with the leasing office for additional details.
Parking Details: Open parking lot and garages.
Storage Details: No additional storage