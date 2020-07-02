All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

The Nolen Luxury Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
949 Cleveland Street · (727) 888-5564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Special --- THREE WEEKS FREE ON SELECT UNITS! *CONTACT PROPERTY FOR DETAILS*
Location

949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL 33756

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 310 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 581 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Nolen Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
trash valet
valet service
yoga

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $295 or 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 (non-refundable).
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month.
restrictions: Standard breed restrictions (no aggressive breeds), no weight limit. Inquire with the leasing office for additional details.
Parking Details: Open parking lot and garages.
Storage Details: No additional storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Nolen Luxury Apartments have any available units?
The Nolen Luxury Apartments has 13 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does The Nolen Luxury Apartments have?
Some of The Nolen Luxury Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Nolen Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Nolen Luxury Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Special --- THREE WEEKS FREE ON SELECT UNITS! *CONTACT PROPERTY FOR DETAILS*
Is The Nolen Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Nolen Luxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Nolen Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Nolen Luxury Apartments offers parking.
Does The Nolen Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Nolen Luxury Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Nolen Luxury Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Nolen Luxury Apartments has a pool.
Does The Nolen Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Nolen Luxury Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Nolen Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Nolen Luxury Apartments has units with dishwashers.

