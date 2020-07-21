1225 N McMullen Booth Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath's Townhome Located in Clearwater! - Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath's Townhome Located in Clearwater! This beautiful property features a big living room and dining room, Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances and Corian countertops. Sought after corner unit, spacious light, and bright living. Private screened patio!

Community amenities include clubhouse fitness room, large pool, and tennis courts! Washer and dryer included! Must see!



No Pets Allowed



$1,300.00 Monthly Rent

$1,300.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

$100 HOA Fee Required



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



