1135 FAIRMONT ST
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1135 FAIRMONT ST

1135 Fairmont Street · (727) 493-6977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1135 Fairmont Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1135 FAIRMONT ST · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - CORNER LOT, CLEARWATER FL - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH LOCATED ON A CORNER LOT WITH LOTS OF YARD, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.
Section 8 Accepted

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call (727) 493-6977.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5712373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 FAIRMONT ST have any available units?
1135 FAIRMONT ST has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 FAIRMONT ST have?
Some of 1135 FAIRMONT ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 FAIRMONT ST currently offering any rent specials?
1135 FAIRMONT ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 FAIRMONT ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 FAIRMONT ST is pet friendly.
Does 1135 FAIRMONT ST offer parking?
No, 1135 FAIRMONT ST does not offer parking.
Does 1135 FAIRMONT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 FAIRMONT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 FAIRMONT ST have a pool?
No, 1135 FAIRMONT ST does not have a pool.
Does 1135 FAIRMONT ST have accessible units?
No, 1135 FAIRMONT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 FAIRMONT ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 FAIRMONT ST does not have units with dishwashers.
