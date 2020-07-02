1128 Palm Bluff Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that is roomy and inviting! Living room is spacious and connects directly into the kitchen area. Kitchen is equipped with beautiful counter tops. Master bedroom comes stocked with a walk in closet and full bathroom with wood laminate flooring, vanity sink and a shower/tub combo. Two additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, utility hook ups, one car garage and a smaller back yard. Visit www.Goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.