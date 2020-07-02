All apartments in Clearwater
Clearwater, FL
1128 Palm Bluff Street
Last updated April 16 2020 at 9:37 PM

1128 Palm Bluff Street

1128 Palm Bluff Street · No Longer Available
Location

1128 Palm Bluff Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that is roomy and inviting! Living room is spacious and connects directly into the kitchen area. Kitchen is equipped with beautiful counter tops. Master bedroom comes stocked with a walk in closet and full bathroom with wood laminate flooring, vanity sink and a shower/tub combo. Two additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, utility hook ups, one car garage and a smaller back yard. Visit www.Goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Palm Bluff Street have any available units?
1128 Palm Bluff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1128 Palm Bluff Street have?
Some of 1128 Palm Bluff Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Palm Bluff Street currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Palm Bluff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Palm Bluff Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1128 Palm Bluff Street is pet friendly.
Does 1128 Palm Bluff Street offer parking?
Yes, 1128 Palm Bluff Street offers parking.
Does 1128 Palm Bluff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 Palm Bluff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Palm Bluff Street have a pool?
No, 1128 Palm Bluff Street does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Palm Bluff Street have accessible units?
No, 1128 Palm Bluff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Palm Bluff Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 Palm Bluff Street does not have units with dishwashers.

