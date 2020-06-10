All apartments in Clearwater
100 PIERCE STREET

100 Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Location

100 Pierce Street, Clearwater, FL 33756
Pierce 100

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
APPLICATION IN PROCESS Virtual Tour http://www.tourmylisting.com/2837a Why not live in paradise? BREATHTAKING VIEWS of the Clearwater marina & intercoastal waterway 2/2 w/ 2 master suites spectacular multimillion $$$$ WATERVIEWS 1269 SF, 2 master suites each w/ their own bathroom. Each suite has a 15ft waterfront balcony. The living room has floor to ceiling picture windows. FREE WATER, GARBAGE & BASIC TV CABLE. Secure Building w/ inside parking garage to protect your car from the sun and rain. You must come and experience the heated WATERFRONT pool & jacuzzi which makes you feel as if you are on the deck of a cruise ship w/ water on three sides. If you fish there is a private fishing pier w/ lots of good fishing**so come on by and take a look and consider living in Paradise!! Minutes from Clearwater beach. Fully Furnished. Available now.. Takes up to 2 weeks for application processing with the Condo Board once approved by Landlord. No trucks, cats/dogs or motorcycles allowed per the condo rules. unit 810 faces Northwest. One Year Minimum Rental Period.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 PIERCE STREET have any available units?
100 PIERCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 PIERCE STREET have?
Some of 100 PIERCE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 PIERCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
100 PIERCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 PIERCE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 PIERCE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 100 PIERCE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 100 PIERCE STREET offers parking.
Does 100 PIERCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 PIERCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 PIERCE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 100 PIERCE STREET has a pool.
Does 100 PIERCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 100 PIERCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 100 PIERCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 PIERCE STREET has units with dishwashers.
