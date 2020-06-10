100 PIERCE STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

APPLICATION IN PROCESS Virtual Tour http://www.tourmylisting.com/2837a Why not live in paradise? BREATHTAKING VIEWS of the Clearwater marina & intercoastal waterway 2/2 w/ 2 master suites spectacular multimillion $$$$ WATERVIEWS 1269 SF, 2 master suites each w/ their own bathroom. Each suite has a 15ft waterfront balcony. The living room has floor to ceiling picture windows. FREE WATER, GARBAGE & BASIC TV CABLE. Secure Building w/ inside parking garage to protect your car from the sun and rain. You must come and experience the heated WATERFRONT pool & jacuzzi which makes you feel as if you are on the deck of a cruise ship w/ water on three sides. If you fish there is a private fishing pier w/ lots of good fishing**so come on by and take a look and consider living in Paradise!! Minutes from Clearwater beach. Fully Furnished. Available now.. Takes up to 2 weeks for application processing with the Condo Board once approved by Landlord. No trucks, cats/dogs or motorcycles allowed per the condo rules. unit 810 faces Northwest. One Year Minimum Rental Period.