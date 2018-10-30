5284 Tiffany CT

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. PERFECT LOCATION... on the end of a quiet sailboat-access canal & only a short boat ride to the Caloosahatchee River. Villa Arianna is in the SE area of the Cape and is only a five-minute drive to Cape Coral Parkway & all of its restaurants & shopping. The white beaches of Sanibel Island, Captiva & Fort Myers Beach can be comfortably reached from here by car or by boat. This home has been carefully appointed with everything needed for the perfect Southwest Florida Vacation. The Villa has been completely remodeled. The open floor plan allows for the family to spend quality time together while cooking in the large kitchen, equipped with modern stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & large breakfast bar. Or you can watch TV on the large flat screen TV located in the living room which offers a couch, love seat, & two plush recliners. There are also two separate dining areas, both located just feet from the kitchen.There are four bedrooms with a split floor plan. The master suite has a king size bed, a full bathroom with double sinks, & a large walk-in shower.