4138 SW 5th AVE

This is a VACATION RENTAL only! Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Villa Christina is an updated 4-bedroom, 2 bath home located in the desirable Southwest area of Cape Coral. Pride in ownership is evident in every room in this house. This home features Tommy Bahama style furniture & a tropical theme carried throughout the home. The formal living room features a sofa & loveseat, with a large slider opening to the lanai. The updated kitchen features granite countertops & stainless-steel appliances. This kitchen is equipped with everything you would need to prepare a quick snack or an elegant sit-down dinner for the family. The kitchen has an open floor plan to the large family room, which features a comfortable sectional & large flat-screen TV. A slider from the breakfast area located by the kitchen and family room opens to lanai. The home is stocked with toys and games for your children. The master bedroom features a king side bed, flat-screen TV & a slider leading to the lanai. The master bath is as beautiful as the rest of the home, with travertine tile & a free-standing bath tub.