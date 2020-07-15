/
Florida Gulf Coast University
47 Apartments For Rent Near Florida Gulf Coast University
$
23 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,128
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,174
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
14 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,353
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,542
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1097 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
1 Unit Available
10636 Jackson Square DR
10636 Jackson Square Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3348 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020 for $4,000 and January 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021 for $6,500. This shows just like a model home.
1 Unit Available
10645 Jackson Square DR
10645 Jackson Square Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2117 sqft
Tidewater by Del Webb over 55+ active community in Estero. Peaceful & private, this beautifully furnished, 2/2 + Den, with 2-car garage, model-perfect villa boasts an abundance of room for daily life and entertaining.
1 Unit Available
19680 Marino Lake CIR
19680 Marino Lake Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2547 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor condo with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a private elevator to your unit with a private 2 car garage. This condo features a gorgeous eat-in kitchen with a center island, breakfast bar, and granite counter tops.
1 Unit Available
10460 Via Balestri DR
10460 Via Balestri Drive, Lee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3114 sqft
Vacation in Luxury! This custom built pool home offers you 3,114 sq ft under air and 5,949 in total living space.
1 Unit Available
10698 Mirasol DR
10698 Mirasol Drive, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3407 sqft
Luxurious 2nd floor coach home located in Montebello in Miromar Lakes. This beautiful home boasts a private elevator, 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms and is fully furnished.
1 Unit Available
10311 Via Romano CT
10311 Via Romano Court, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1965 sqft
Available for Seasonal or Annual Lease. This beautiful well-appointed luxury Corsica Model home offers 3 bedrooms plus a den, two and a half baths, with a split bedroom layout.
1 Unit Available
10020 Valiant CT
10020 Valiant Court, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1548 sqft
Come enjoy resort style living at it’s finest behind the main gates of Miromar Lakes, the Number one Community in the United states! This First floor Valencia has two bedrooms and a den, furnished as a bedroom, two bathrooms and an attached two car
1 Unit Available
20240 BURNSIDE PL
20240 Burnside Place, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1767 sqft
Pets ok with Owner Approval less then 40lbs...Fabulous 1st floor unit #1603.
1 Unit Available
10740 Vivaldi CT
10740 Vivaldi Court, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2700 sqft
Welcome to Paradise Living!! This stunning one of a kind 3 bedroom plus den top floor condo offers 2,700 sq ft under air with two outdoor lanais.
1 Unit Available
10510 Marino Pointe DR
10510 Marino Pointe Drive, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2686 sqft
Beautiful Second Floor 4 Bedroom Unit fully Furnished with an Elevator in San Marino a Sub Division Of Miromar Lakes.The second floor Screened in Balcony has a beautiful view of the Golf Course.
1 Unit Available
10090 Valiant CT
10090 Valiant Court, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2134 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY - SEPTEMBER 2020 ONLY! Stunning light and bright 2nd floor 3 bedroom condo with a den, 3 baths and a 2 car garage! Open floor plan with 10’ ceilings and natural lighting throughout.
1 Unit Available
10221 Bellavista CIR
10221 Bellavista Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1915 sqft
Vacation in paradise in this beautiful waterfront coach home boasting 3 bedrooms plus a den, 2 full baths, an open floor plan, 2 car garage, and a screened in lanai that overlooks the picturesque lake.
1 Unit Available
17952 Modena RD
17952 Modena Road, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2410 sqft
Completed updated single family home available for seasonal rental. Featuring 3 bedrooms +den and loft. Miromar Lakes offers a stunning Clubhouse, the Blue Water Beach Grill, a 10,000 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
10380 Via Balestri DR
10380 Via Balestri Drive, Lee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3113 sqft
Live in Luxury! This stunning 4 bedroom 4 bath plus den pool and spa estate home in the exclusive area of Siena of Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club Community is available for short-term and season rentals.
1 Unit Available
20211 Calice CT
20211 Calice Court, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2009 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor 3 BR + den, 2 bath coach home in the highly sought after Grandezza community. Grandezza is a gated community close to restaurants, shopping, beaches, I-75, FGCU and SWFL international airport.
1 Unit Available
20341 Calice CT
20341 Calice Court, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1569 sqft
First floor coach home in Oakwood, Grandezza Country Club. Meticulously maintained and beautifully decorated, 3 bedroom 2 bath condo, 2 car attached garage with utility sink.
1 Unit Available
20057 Saraceno DR
20057 Saraceno Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1848 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath furnished villa in Grandezza with a heated pool and spa. The entryway is arched and leads to a beautiful, bright kitchen with Corian counters and under cabinet lighting. 2 car garage and paved driveway.
1 Unit Available
18020 MONTELAGO CT
18020 Montelago Court, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2648 sqft
This stunning Montelago home located in award-winning Miromar Lakes measures at over 2,600 square feet.
1 Unit Available
18301 VERONA LAGO DR
18301 Verona Lago Drive, Lee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3200 sqft
Gorgeous home inside the main gates featuring 4 bedrooms and a den./office, 3 and 1/2 bathrooms, magnificent views of pool, cascading waterfall and lake from all living areas and master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
10220 Bellavista CIR
10220 Bellavista Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2160 sqft
Available Now, if you want to spend more days in Florida this beautiful furnished unit is ready for you.......Best Location. Resort style living at its finest. Magnificent 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bath first floor residence awaits you.
1 Unit Available
10100 Valiant CT
10100 Valiant Court, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1654 sqft
Location Location Location!!!! !st floor condo can be furnished or unfurnished now available for an annual rental. 3 bedrooms 2 baths close to all Miromar Lakes fabulous amenities.
1 Unit Available
19615 Marinus ST
19615 Marinus Street, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2160 sqft
A fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath with den 1st first condo is now available for rent. Serene lake views, walk to San Marino amenities, offers 2 clubhouses, gym pool spa and grills.