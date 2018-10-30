4114 NW 39th LN

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental.With equal distances to the famous beaches of Ft. Myers Beach/Sanibel Island in the south and Boca Grande in the north & just a 5 minute car drive to Burnt Store Marina with its beautiful yachts and the Cass Cay waterfront restaurant & bar or 10 minute drive to the Coral Oaks Golf Course this Floridian-style Gulf access vacation home has plenty to offer. The well maintained tropical landscape is generating a very attractive curb appeal of this inviting 2252 SF vacation home located in NW Cape Coral. It offers 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. Villa Ellis features a full length screened lanai with heated pool & spa, providing a beautiful space for outdoor living for everybody.The design and features of Villa Ellis make it very attractive for a larger family or friends travelling together, even with a smaller dog (max. 35 lbs.).As soon as you enter the home the open floor plan will give you the feeling of luxurious space. The large living room area with high ceilings and ceiling fans offers a cozy couch assemble, a flat screen TV, a DVD player & a stereo surround sound system.