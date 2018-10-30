All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 3 2020

4114 NW 39th LN

4114 Northwest 39th Lane · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4114 Northwest 39th Lane, Cape Coral, FL 33993
Burnt Store

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,464

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental.With equal distances to the famous beaches of Ft. Myers Beach/Sanibel Island in the south and Boca Grande in the north & just a 5 minute car drive to Burnt Store Marina with its beautiful yachts and the Cass Cay waterfront restaurant & bar or 10 minute drive to the Coral Oaks Golf Course this Floridian-style Gulf access vacation home has plenty to offer. The well maintained tropical landscape is generating a very attractive curb appeal of this inviting 2252 SF vacation home located in NW Cape Coral. It offers 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. Villa Ellis features a full length screened lanai with heated pool & spa, providing a beautiful space for outdoor living for everybody.The design and features of Villa Ellis make it very attractive for a larger family or friends travelling together, even with a smaller dog (max. 35 lbs.).As soon as you enter the home the open floor plan will give you the feeling of luxurious space. The large living room area with high ceilings and ceiling fans offers a cozy couch assemble, a flat screen TV, a DVD player & a stereo surround sound system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 NW 39th LN have any available units?
4114 NW 39th LN has a unit available for $5,464 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 4114 NW 39th LN have?
Some of 4114 NW 39th LN's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4114 NW 39th LN currently offering any rent specials?
4114 NW 39th LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 NW 39th LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 4114 NW 39th LN is pet friendly.
Does 4114 NW 39th LN offer parking?
No, 4114 NW 39th LN does not offer parking.
Does 4114 NW 39th LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4114 NW 39th LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 NW 39th LN have a pool?
Yes, 4114 NW 39th LN has a pool.
Does 4114 NW 39th LN have accessible units?
No, 4114 NW 39th LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 NW 39th LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 4114 NW 39th LN does not have units with dishwashers.
