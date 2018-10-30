4010 SW 19th PL

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not considerer an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. From the lanai of this 1,919 sq.ft large vacation home in the desirable SW area of Cape Coral you will enjoy a great view of the canal leading to the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Watch the gorgeous Florida sunsets from the western exposed, full length lanai with its large, solar heated pool. The mature landscaping and flowering hedges provide the tropical touch to the property. A variety of shops, restaurants and golf courses can be reached by car in under 10 minutes. Downtown Cape Coral shops, bars, restaurants, yacht clubs, and night life are reached by car within about 10+ minutes. This lovely vacation home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a living room area featuring comfortable seating, a large flat screen smart TV and DVD player. From the comfort of the large family room you have a great view to the lanai and the canal. This vacation villa features a split floor plan, which keeps the master bedroom and the 2 guest bedrooms in opposite areas of the house.