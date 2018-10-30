All apartments in Cape Coral
4010 SW 19th PL
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

4010 SW 19th PL

4010 Southwest 19th Place · (239) 673-9294
Cape Coral
Location

4010 Southwest 19th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,279

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not considerer an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. From the lanai of this 1,919 sq.ft large vacation home in the desirable SW area of Cape Coral you will enjoy a great view of the canal leading to the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Watch the gorgeous Florida sunsets from the western exposed, full length lanai with its large, solar heated pool. The mature landscaping and flowering hedges provide the tropical touch to the property. A variety of shops, restaurants and golf courses can be reached by car in under 10 minutes. Downtown Cape Coral shops, bars, restaurants, yacht clubs, and night life are reached by car within about 10+ minutes. This lovely vacation home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a living room area featuring comfortable seating, a large flat screen smart TV and DVD player. From the comfort of the large family room you have a great view to the lanai and the canal. This vacation villa features a split floor plan, which keeps the master bedroom and the 2 guest bedrooms in opposite areas of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 SW 19th PL have any available units?
4010 SW 19th PL has a unit available for $3,279 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 4010 SW 19th PL currently offering any rent specials?
4010 SW 19th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 SW 19th PL pet-friendly?
No, 4010 SW 19th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4010 SW 19th PL offer parking?
No, 4010 SW 19th PL does not offer parking.
Does 4010 SW 19th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4010 SW 19th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 SW 19th PL have a pool?
Yes, 4010 SW 19th PL has a pool.
Does 4010 SW 19th PL have accessible units?
No, 4010 SW 19th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 SW 19th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 4010 SW 19th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4010 SW 19th PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 4010 SW 19th PL does not have units with air conditioning.
