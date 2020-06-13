/
orangetree
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:18 AM
196 Apartments for rent in Orangetree, FL📍
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orange Blossom Ranch
1 Unit Available
2112 Parson St
2112 Parson Street, Orangetree, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2032 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great Family Home & Neighborhood, close to schools - Property Id: 294671 Great family home for rent in Orange Blossom Ranch Gated community offering 2,032 square feet of versatile living space featuring 4 bedrooms in a desirable
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Valencia Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
1560 Birdie Drive
1560 Birdie Drive, Orangetree, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1827 sqft
Beautifully home with amazing lake views! This open floor plan home boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, an outdoor kitchen and paver patio! Gorgeous Lake and Golf Course views.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Orange Blossom Ranch
1 Unit Available
2760 Blossom WAY
2760 Blossom Way, Orangetree, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1871 sqft
Brand New End Unit with water views and private entrance in ORANGE BLOSSOM RANCH ANNUAL RENTAL ! This 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage Townhouse with 1,871 sf of living area is Available and Ready for you to move in.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Valencia Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
2210 Grove DR
2210 Grove Drive, Orangetree, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2684 sqft
You won't want to leave! Great curb appeal and Magnificent Lake view! This split 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home and 3 car garage is sure to impress! Gorgeous Oversized screened in Lanai.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Valencia Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
2110 Grove DR
2110 Grove Drive, Orangetree, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3018 sqft
FORMER MODEL. TURNKEY-FURNISHED ONLY. HANNAH FLOOR PLAN WITH 4 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN, 4 FULL BATHROOMS, POOL, SPA AND LAKE VIEW. SMART HOME WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Orange Tree
1 Unit Available
614 Grand Rapids BLVD
614 Grand Rapids Boulevard, Orangetree, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1953 sqft
Immaculate lakefront home with attached 3 car garage and beautifully paved driveway. There are wood look floors throughout the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 30
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
Valencia Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
1774 Sarazen PL
1774 Sarazen Place, Orangetree, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3692 sqft
Need a large home? Our Spectacular (impeccably clean) Lake View home is on an oversize cul-de-sac lot and is loaded with upgrades, Community Amenities and ready to move in now! ... Pristine tiled floors and a wrought iron staircase welcomes you home.
Results within 1 mile of Orangetree
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
540 22nd AVE NE
540 22nd Avenue Northeast, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1296 sqft
This Single Family Golden Gate Estates home is available NOW for an Annual Lease! 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home is unique and one of a kind. This house has beautiful natural lighting.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2443 31st Ave NE
2443 31st Avenue Northeast, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1828 sqft
Available from July 1, 2020. Just two year old well maintained home on 1.14 acre quite and calm street in Golden Gate Estate. 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 card garage with paved driveway. Tiled living area and carpeted bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Orangetree
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2921 2nd Ave SE
2921 2nd Avenue Southeast, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1906 sqft
3/2 Single Family Home Available for Rent - This spacious Golden Gate Estates home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bedrooms, and ample space for entertaining.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
810 7th St. SW
810 7th Street Southwest, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2401 sqft
810 7th St. SW Available 07/01/20 GOLDEN GATE ESTATES-3 BED 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - This is the home you have been waiting for in the Estates! Location, Location, Location 2.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
17941 Bonita National BLVD
17941 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1122 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Bellini floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath 3rd floor Condo.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
28694 Newtown CT
28694 Newtown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP*** The VICTORIA Single family is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a Golf Course View!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans & lighting! Bonita National's
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
17991 Bonita National BLVD
17991 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1162 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Antonia floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3rd floor Condo, with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting, and
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
28623 Derry CT
28623 Derry Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Victoria floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with Golf Course Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting! Bonita National’s Resort
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
28699 Derry CT
28699 Derry Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Single family Maria floor plan is a 3 bedroom, 3 Bathroom, and Pool.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
17980 Bonita National BLVD
17980 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***VERANDA*** The END UNIT Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 1st floor Veranda, Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20”
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
17971 Bonita National BLVD
17971 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1162 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Belllini floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 4th floor Condo, with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting,
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
28001 Cookstown CT
28001 Cookstown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP*** This 1st floor Coach Home at Bonita National is a 3 bed, 2 bath & includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, & 20" Porcelain tile on the diagonal.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
28610 Newtown CT
28610 Newtown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The NINA Single family is a 2 bedroom Plus Den, 2 Bathroom, with Golf Course View!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting! Bonita National’s
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
28032 Bridgetown CT
28032 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1352 sqft
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP ***OPEN STARTING JULY 2020***UNFURNISHED*** The END UNIT VERANDA Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 2nd floor, and Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
17956 Bonita National BLVD
17956 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1355 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP*** The Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1st floor Veranda.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
28031 Bridgetown CT
28031 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP *** The END UNIT VERANDA Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 2nd floor Veranda, Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20”
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
28680 Derry CT
28680 Derry Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Single family Victoria floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with Den, Pool Home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Orangetree rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,390.
Some of the colleges located in the Orangetree area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Hodges University, and Florida Gulf Coast University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Orangetree from include Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, Bonita Springs, and Estero.
