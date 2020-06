Amenities

pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities pool

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. This home has an open floor plan, keeping the master suite & guest rooms in different areas of the house for optimal privacy. The master bedroom features a king-sized bed & the bath has double sinks, a corner jetted bathtub& a separate shower. The guest bedrooms offer a queen-sized bed each and share the second full bath. All bedrooms are equipped with a TV.