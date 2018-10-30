All apartments in Cape Coral
1516 SW 50th ST
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:27 AM

1516 SW 50th ST

1516 Southwest 50th Street · (239) 677-7894
Location

1516 Southwest 50th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
clubhouse
PERFECT SW Cape Coral location - 2/2 CORNER END-UNIT Condo
Just minutes to both Cape Harbour & Tarpon Point Marina, and easy access to the bridges.
Not to mention plenty of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, and more. - ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY 1 -

Stairway or ELEVATOR access to 2nd floor condo. Spacious kitchen is wide open to GREAT ROOM and separate dining area. Master bedroom and dining room with burgundy TRAY CEILINGS accented with rope lighting. NEW A/C 2017. Quiet gated community with heated pool, clubhouse with fitness center and lush landscaping throughout. Newly decorated foyers. Easy access to restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 SW 50th ST have any available units?
1516 SW 50th ST has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 SW 50th ST have?
Some of 1516 SW 50th ST's amenities include gym, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 SW 50th ST currently offering any rent specials?
1516 SW 50th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 SW 50th ST pet-friendly?
No, 1516 SW 50th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1516 SW 50th ST offer parking?
No, 1516 SW 50th ST does not offer parking.
Does 1516 SW 50th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 SW 50th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 SW 50th ST have a pool?
Yes, 1516 SW 50th ST has a pool.
Does 1516 SW 50th ST have accessible units?
No, 1516 SW 50th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 SW 50th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 SW 50th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
