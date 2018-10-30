1516 SW 50th ST

Amenities

PERFECT SW Cape Coral location - 2/2 CORNER END-UNIT Condo

Just minutes to both Cape Harbour & Tarpon Point Marina, and easy access to the bridges.

Not to mention plenty of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, and more. - ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY 1 -



Stairway or ELEVATOR access to 2nd floor condo. Spacious kitchen is wide open to GREAT ROOM and separate dining area. Master bedroom and dining room with burgundy TRAY CEILINGS accented with rope lighting. NEW A/C 2017. Quiet gated community with heated pool, clubhouse with fitness center and lush landscaping throughout. Newly decorated foyers. Easy access to restaurants and shopping.