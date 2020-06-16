All apartments in Cape Coral
118 Southwest 52nd Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

118 Southwest 52nd Street

118 Southwest 52nd Street · (239) 770-6416
Location

118 Southwest 52nd Street, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1597 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
DESCRIPTION
SOUTHERN EXPOSURE POOL HOME on DIRECT GULF ACCESS CANAL 7-minutes from the river! * 3/2/1 is clean and well kept home in the heart of SW Cape Coral nestled in the highly sought after neighborhood surrounded by beautiful waterfront homes and close to shopping, dining, places of worship and MORE * Walk to Tarpon Point Marina, Rotary Park & just a short drive to the beautiful white sandy beaches! * BRING YOUR BOAT as 12,000 lb lift with canopy cover is ready for your watercraft! * Back yard is large and roomy w lots of room for children and features mature trees and native foliage! * Sun deck is stamped concrete and sunny all day! Plenty of room for BBQ and entertaining! Pets W/Approval A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA * Please call for Rates & Availability: Boat Lift & Pets Extra
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABmtkJC4Ihs&feature=youtu.be
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-OqSbh088A&feature=youtu.be
BEDROOMS
3 Bed
BATHROOMS
2 Bath
SIZE
1597
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Garage parking, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Southwest 52nd Street have any available units?
118 Southwest 52nd Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Southwest 52nd Street have?
Some of 118 Southwest 52nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Southwest 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 Southwest 52nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Southwest 52nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Southwest 52nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 118 Southwest 52nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 118 Southwest 52nd Street does offer parking.
Does 118 Southwest 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Southwest 52nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Southwest 52nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 118 Southwest 52nd Street has a pool.
Does 118 Southwest 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 118 Southwest 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Southwest 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Southwest 52nd Street has units with dishwashers.
