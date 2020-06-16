118 Southwest 52nd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

DESCRIPTION

SOUTHERN EXPOSURE POOL HOME on DIRECT GULF ACCESS CANAL 7-minutes from the river! * 3/2/1 is clean and well kept home in the heart of SW Cape Coral nestled in the highly sought after neighborhood surrounded by beautiful waterfront homes and close to shopping, dining, places of worship and MORE * Walk to Tarpon Point Marina, Rotary Park & just a short drive to the beautiful white sandy beaches! * BRING YOUR BOAT as 12,000 lb lift with canopy cover is ready for your watercraft! * Back yard is large and roomy w lots of room for children and features mature trees and native foliage! * Sun deck is stamped concrete and sunny all day! Plenty of room for BBQ and entertaining! Pets W/Approval A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA * Please call for Rates & Availability: Boat Lift & Pets Extra

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABmtkJC4Ihs&feature=youtu.be

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-OqSbh088A&feature=youtu.be

BEDROOMS

3 Bed

BATHROOMS

2 Bath

SIZE

1597

DESCRIPTION

DESCRIPTION

SOUTHERN EXPOSURE POOL HOME on DIRECT GULF ACCESS CANAL 7-minutes from the river! * 3/2/1 is clean and well kept home in the heart of SW Cape Coral nestled in the highly sought after neighborhood surrounded by beautiful waterfront homes and close to shopping, dining, places of worship and MORE * Walk to Tarpon Point Marina, Rotary Park & just a short drive to the beautiful white sandy beaches! * BRING YOUR BOAT as 12,000 lb lift with canopy cover is ready for your watercraft! * Back yard is large and roomy w lots of room for children and features mature trees and native foliage! * Sun deck is stamped concrete and sunny all day! Plenty of room for BBQ and entertaining! Pets W/Approval A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA * Please call for Rates & Availability: Boat Lift & Pets Extra

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABmtkJC4Ihs&feature=youtu.be

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-OqSbh088A&feature=youtu.be

UNIT FEATURES

Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Garage parking, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets