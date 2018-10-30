All apartments in Cape Coral
1126 Lucerne AVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

1126 Lucerne AVE

1126 Lucerne Avenue · (239) 770-1838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1126 Lucerne Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
Enjoy the many amenities the Yacht Club has to offer. Take a dip and cool off in the large community pool. Spend the day with your toes in the sand at Cape Coral beach and afterwards enjoy a refreshment at the Boathouse Restaurant or watch the sunset from the fishing pier. Three bedrooms, 2 baths split floor plan. Open and airy. New flooring, appliances and freshly painted. Furnished nicely. This home will not disappoint. Available Starting April 1, 2020 . Owner requires $500 Security Deposit, 11.5% Lee County Tax, Exit Clean $150.00 RENTED SEASON 2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Lucerne AVE have any available units?
1126 Lucerne AVE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1126 Lucerne AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Lucerne AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Lucerne AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1126 Lucerne AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1126 Lucerne AVE offer parking?
No, 1126 Lucerne AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1126 Lucerne AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 Lucerne AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Lucerne AVE have a pool?
Yes, 1126 Lucerne AVE has a pool.
Does 1126 Lucerne AVE have accessible units?
No, 1126 Lucerne AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Lucerne AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 Lucerne AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 Lucerne AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1126 Lucerne AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
