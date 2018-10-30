1126 Lucerne AVE

Amenities

pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pool

Enjoy the many amenities the Yacht Club has to offer. Take a dip and cool off in the large community pool. Spend the day with your toes in the sand at Cape Coral beach and afterwards enjoy a refreshment at the Boathouse Restaurant or watch the sunset from the fishing pier. Three bedrooms, 2 baths split floor plan. Open and airy. New flooring, appliances and freshly painted. Furnished nicely. This home will not disappoint. Available Starting April 1, 2020 . Owner requires $500 Security Deposit, 11.5% Lee County Tax, Exit Clean $150.00 RENTED SEASON 2021