Amenities

garage air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large, 3 bedroom 2 bath in a very convenient Cape Coral neighborhood. This home is located down the block from a waterfront park and boat ramp, near shopping and the free bridges to Ft. Myers. A must see!! Schedule your tour now...



Requirements to rent :$50 application fee per adult, ( $100 admin fee if your application is approved to prepare lease)no recent evictions,background check required, monthly income needs to be 2 x1/2 the monthly rent, first month and security to move in.