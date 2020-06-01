10101 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in desirable community. Spacious living area, office nook, walk-in closet in master. Application fee is $60 per adult. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
