Location

10101 Courtney Palms Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
bbq/grill
microwave
range
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in desirable community. Spacious living area, office nook, walk-in closet in master.
Application fee is $60 per adult. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10101 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have any available units?
10101 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 10101 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 10101 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10101 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
10101 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10101 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 10101 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 10101 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 10101 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 10101 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10101 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10101 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 10101 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 10101 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 10101 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 10101 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10101 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
