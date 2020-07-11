30 Apartments for rent in Brandon, FL with move-in specials
1 of 35
1 of 29
1 of 14
1 of 26
1 of 41
1 of 56
1 of 13
1 of 45
1 of 48
1 of 2
1 of 8
1 of 4
1 of 27
1 of 28
1 of 32
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 38
1 of 26
1 of 28
1 of 24
1 of 55
1 of 6
1 of 17
Brandon, Florida: the birthplace of the homestyle bar & grill chain Beef O'Brady's.
Before the land was settled and formed into a town, this Florida site was known as New Hope. John Brandon bought the land in 1858 and his name subsequently stuck to the township. In 1890, the Florida Central and Peninsula Railroad came past the village; motivated by the opportunity for economic growth the railroad represented, residents built a train depot on Moon Street and were soon declared an official town.
Having trouble with Craigslist Brandon? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Brandon apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Brandon apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.