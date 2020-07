Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access media room tennis court volleyball court cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage car wash area cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments game room guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

Our lavish apartments of Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch offer you the opportunity to live the fabulous lifestyle you deserve. Whether you are looking for a one bedroom apartment or something a little larger like our two bedroom or spacious three bedrooms, Lost Creek has created the most beautifully designed interiors with luxurious sensibility in mind. We have conveniently located just minutes to I-75, amazing shopping, fine dining, and great entertainment. Why wait any longer for the lifestyle you deserve? Come experience all that Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch has to offer. We have smoke-free buildings available. Call or email us today and schedule your private tour. Better yet - if you're in the area, just stop by. We'd love to show you around.