Champion's Walk.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse concierge courtyard e-payments game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Lifestyle and location meet perfectly at Champions Walk, where our residents enjoy unparalleled services and features. Champions Walk's Simply Modern Collection offers newly upgraded one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. These upgraded apartment homes feature sleek grey color schemes with open floor plans, spacious bedrooms, oversized closets and ample storage space. Each apartment home at Champions Walk has a full sized washer and dryer as well as a ceiling fan! The newly redesigned kitchens offer stainless steel appliances with flat top stoves, over the range microwaves, bright white cabinetry and charcoal grey countertops. Each apartment boasts new brushed nickel fixtures throughout.



Champions Walk's perfect Bradenton location is just minutes from pristine beaches, upscale shops and restaurants. Our community is conveniently located adjacent to IMG Academy offering ideal living to sports and spa enthusiasts alike.