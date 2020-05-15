808 3RD AVENUE W

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court business center elevator gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub media room tennis court

RIVER DANCE. ANNUAL TURNKEY FURNISHED (TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC). SEASONAL NOV. - APRIL $3,500 MO. + 12% RESORT TAX (ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED). Luxurious 2 BR/2BA 8th. Floor Condo in the award winning River Dance bldg. (2016 Fla. Condo Community of the Year).Elevator. Turnkey furnished with decorator taste - light and bright beautiful and comfortable. Completely Remodeled. Birds Eye view of River and pool. Live the Perfect Florida Lifestyle. Located on beautiful "Riverwalk" where there is always something to see or do. Enjoy coffee/breakfast on your own private balcony and watch the dolphins and other wild life. Two deeded parking spaces in a gate access parking garage. River Dance amenities include a social room with catering facilities, Billards, Card Room, Fitness Center, Massage Room, Business Center, Guest Suites, Theater, Heated Pool and Spa, Pool Side Grilling Area, Tennis Courts, Pickle Ball, Basketball Court and Putting Green. Where the Manatee River meets downtown. Centrally located to shop, dine, entertainment, medical, hospital, churches, Manatee Performing Arts Center,s etc. Hop in your car for a scenic drive to our beautiful sandy local beaches or visit St. Armands Circle in Sarasota or Tampa or St. Pete. Bragging Rights included. Nonsmoking, no pets. Rent includes water/sewer/trash, cable with extra channels, social amenities. Resort style living right at home.