Last updated April 14 2020 at 9:41 PM

808 3RD AVENUE W

808 3rd Avenue West · (941) 545-4616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

808 3rd Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34205
Downtown Bradenton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 807 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
elevator
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
tennis court
RIVER DANCE. ANNUAL TURNKEY FURNISHED (TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC). SEASONAL NOV. - APRIL $3,500 MO. + 12% RESORT TAX (ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED). Luxurious 2 BR/2BA 8th. Floor Condo in the award winning River Dance bldg. (2016 Fla. Condo Community of the Year).Elevator. Turnkey furnished with decorator taste - light and bright beautiful and comfortable. Completely Remodeled. Birds Eye view of River and pool. Live the Perfect Florida Lifestyle. Located on beautiful "Riverwalk" where there is always something to see or do. Enjoy coffee/breakfast on your own private balcony and watch the dolphins and other wild life. Two deeded parking spaces in a gate access parking garage. River Dance amenities include a social room with catering facilities, Billards, Card Room, Fitness Center, Massage Room, Business Center, Guest Suites, Theater, Heated Pool and Spa, Pool Side Grilling Area, Tennis Courts, Pickle Ball, Basketball Court and Putting Green. Where the Manatee River meets downtown. Centrally located to shop, dine, entertainment, medical, hospital, churches, Manatee Performing Arts Center,s etc. Hop in your car for a scenic drive to our beautiful sandy local beaches or visit St. Armands Circle in Sarasota or Tampa or St. Pete. Bragging Rights included. Nonsmoking, no pets. Rent includes water/sewer/trash, cable with extra channels, social amenities. Resort style living right at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 3RD AVENUE W have any available units?
808 3RD AVENUE W has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 3RD AVENUE W have?
Some of 808 3RD AVENUE W's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 3RD AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
808 3RD AVENUE W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 3RD AVENUE W pet-friendly?
No, 808 3RD AVENUE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 808 3RD AVENUE W offer parking?
Yes, 808 3RD AVENUE W does offer parking.
Does 808 3RD AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 3RD AVENUE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 3RD AVENUE W have a pool?
Yes, 808 3RD AVENUE W has a pool.
Does 808 3RD AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 808 3RD AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 808 3RD AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 3RD AVENUE W has units with dishwashers.
