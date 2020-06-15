All apartments in Bradenton
6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W

6478 7th Avenue Circle West · (941) 727-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6478 7th Avenue Circle West, Bradenton, FL 34209
West Bradenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Ground floor, 2 BR/2 BA spacious, newly furnished unit on the lake. Master bedroom features a King size bed, generous closet space and an attached bathroom with dual vanities and a walk in shower. It also allows access to the screened lanai. The Guest bedroom hosts a Queen size bed and bunk beds that are a Full size mattress on the bottom and a Twin mattress on the top. Full size washer and dryer. The clubhouse offers a heated community pool, spa, steam room and fitness center. Association application and approval required (application fee is $100). NO PETS/NO SMOKING. WIFI is included. 30 day minimum stay. (Garage not available for tenant use). Dec 1-Apr 30: $2800/mo, May 1-Nov 30: $1800/mo. Prices based on 2-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W have any available units?
6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W have?
Some of 6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W currently offering any rent specials?
6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W pet-friendly?
No, 6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W offer parking?
Yes, 6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W does offer parking.
Does 6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W have a pool?
Yes, 6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W has a pool.
Does 6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W have accessible units?
No, 6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W does not have accessible units.
Does 6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W has units with dishwashers.
