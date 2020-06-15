6478 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access sauna

Ground floor, 2 BR/2 BA spacious, newly furnished unit on the lake. Master bedroom features a King size bed, generous closet space and an attached bathroom with dual vanities and a walk in shower. It also allows access to the screened lanai. The Guest bedroom hosts a Queen size bed and bunk beds that are a Full size mattress on the bottom and a Twin mattress on the top. Full size washer and dryer. The clubhouse offers a heated community pool, spa, steam room and fitness center. Association application and approval required (application fee is $100). NO PETS/NO SMOKING. WIFI is included. 30 day minimum stay. (Garage not available for tenant use). Dec 1-Apr 30: $2800/mo, May 1-Nov 30: $1800/mo. Prices based on 2-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.