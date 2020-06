Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher furnished range

Furnished, two bedroom, two bath attached Villa. Wood laminate flooring throughout with tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Queen bed in master bedroom and walk-in shower in master bath. Guest bedroom has twin beds and tub/shower. Both bedrooms have newer mattresses and living and dining furniture is less than two years old. Screened patio. Washer/dryer located in utility closet in the kitchen. Across the street from the YMCA, GT Bray Park and HCA Blake Hospital are a few blocks away.