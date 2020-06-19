All apartments in Bradenton
4850 51ST STREET W
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:10 AM

4850 51ST STREET W

4850 51st Street West · (941) 545-4616
Location

4850 51st Street West, Bradenton, FL 34210
West Bradenton

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5208 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
BAY POINT AT CORTEZ/SEASONAL HOME. Gated Community. Beautiful, light and cheery with tropical decor. Upstairs. 1BR/1BATH condo. Decorated with taste and comfort in mind. Enter on ground floor, walk up to 2nd. floor and your home. A low rise gated community of 9 - 2 story bldgs/120 units. This unit located in Bldg. #5. Minimum 3 Mo. Rental. Assoc. Appl. Fee $50 (allow 2 weeks to process). Vehicles: car, small pickup, sport/utility vehicles, light vans o.k. No commercial vehicles. Open parking in front of bldg. Nonsmokers/no pets. On site amenities include classic clubhouse/swimming pool/tennis. Centrally located to shop, dine, banks, movies, bowling, golf, entertainment, fishing, boating, world renowned IMG Academy, G.T. Bray Park, medical, schools, churches and approx. 15 min. to wart sandy beautiful Gulf of Mexico beaches and Anna Maria Island. Resort style living right at home. May be available off season also.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 51ST STREET W have any available units?
4850 51ST STREET W has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4850 51ST STREET W have?
Some of 4850 51ST STREET W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4850 51ST STREET W currently offering any rent specials?
4850 51ST STREET W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 51ST STREET W pet-friendly?
No, 4850 51ST STREET W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 4850 51ST STREET W offer parking?
Yes, 4850 51ST STREET W does offer parking.
Does 4850 51ST STREET W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4850 51ST STREET W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 51ST STREET W have a pool?
Yes, 4850 51ST STREET W has a pool.
Does 4850 51ST STREET W have accessible units?
No, 4850 51ST STREET W does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 51ST STREET W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4850 51ST STREET W has units with dishwashers.
