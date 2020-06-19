4850 51ST STREET W

Amenities

BAY POINT AT CORTEZ/SEASONAL HOME. Gated Community. Beautiful, light and cheery with tropical decor. Upstairs. 1BR/1BATH condo. Decorated with taste and comfort in mind. Enter on ground floor, walk up to 2nd. floor and your home. A low rise gated community of 9 - 2 story bldgs/120 units. This unit located in Bldg. #5. Minimum 3 Mo. Rental. Assoc. Appl. Fee $50 (allow 2 weeks to process). Vehicles: car, small pickup, sport/utility vehicles, light vans o.k. No commercial vehicles. Open parking in front of bldg. Nonsmokers/no pets. On site amenities include classic clubhouse/swimming pool/tennis. Centrally located to shop, dine, banks, movies, bowling, golf, entertainment, fishing, boating, world renowned IMG Academy, G.T. Bray Park, medical, schools, churches and approx. 15 min. to wart sandy beautiful Gulf of Mexico beaches and Anna Maria Island. Resort style living right at home. May be available off season also.