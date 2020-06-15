4415 45TH AVENUE W

Amenities

THIS IS A 2ND FLOOR UNIT, ACCESSIBLE ONLY BY STAIRS. Sparkling 2BR/2BA Shorewalk condo on the 2nd floor is conveniently located to access all Bradenton activities and is minutes to Anna Maria Island and the Gulf beaches. Lounge by your choice or two heated pools after an active game of tennis. Condo is updated with new flooring, new furniture and upgraded kitchen and includes stack washer/dryer. Tiled throughout, except for carpeted bedrooms. Master Bedroom offers a King size bed and Guest Bedroom features 2 twin beds. WIFI is included. NO PETS/NO SMOKing. 2 night minimum stay required. Dec 1-Apr 30 $2800 mo/$900 wk/$185 nt. May 1-Nov 30 $1800 mo/$750 wk/$150 nt.Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for stays less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.