4415 45TH AVENUE W
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

4415 45TH AVENUE W

4415 45th Avenue West · (941) 727-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4415 45th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34210
West Bradenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
internet access
tennis court
THIS IS A 2ND FLOOR UNIT, ACCESSIBLE ONLY BY STAIRS. Sparkling 2BR/2BA Shorewalk condo on the 2nd floor is conveniently located to access all Bradenton activities and is minutes to Anna Maria Island and the Gulf beaches. Lounge by your choice or two heated pools after an active game of tennis. Condo is updated with new flooring, new furniture and upgraded kitchen and includes stack washer/dryer. Tiled throughout, except for carpeted bedrooms. Master Bedroom offers a King size bed and Guest Bedroom features 2 twin beds. WIFI is included. NO PETS/NO SMOKing. 2 night minimum stay required. Dec 1-Apr 30 $2800 mo/$900 wk/$185 nt. May 1-Nov 30 $1800 mo/$750 wk/$150 nt.Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for stays less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 45TH AVENUE W have any available units?
4415 45TH AVENUE W has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 45TH AVENUE W have?
Some of 4415 45TH AVENUE W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 45TH AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
4415 45TH AVENUE W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 45TH AVENUE W pet-friendly?
No, 4415 45TH AVENUE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 4415 45TH AVENUE W offer parking?
No, 4415 45TH AVENUE W does not offer parking.
Does 4415 45TH AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4415 45TH AVENUE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 45TH AVENUE W have a pool?
Yes, 4415 45TH AVENUE W has a pool.
Does 4415 45TH AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 4415 45TH AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 45TH AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4415 45TH AVENUE W has units with dishwashers.
