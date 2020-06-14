4315 45TH AVENUE W.

Amenities

Lovely, updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1st floor condo at Shorewalk Vacation Villas. King bed in master bedroom and full bed in guest bedroom. Take a refreshing swim in either of the 2 heated pools, play tennis on the lighted tennis courts, let the hot tub melt away your stress. Short distance to Anna Maria Island Beaches, restaurants, shopping, movies, doctors and bus lines. Want to take the family to Disney? It's only a 2 hour drive, or spend just an hour on the road to Busch Gardens. Enjoy the Arts? Sarasota is less than 30 minutes away. It's all just at your fingertips! NO PETS/NO SMOKING. 2 night minimum stay. Dec 1-Apr 30 $2800 mo/$950 wk/$200 nt, May 1-Nov 30 $1800 mo/$800 wk/$200 nt. Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities & WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations of less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.