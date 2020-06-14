All apartments in Bradenton
4315 45TH AVENUE W.
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

4315 45TH AVENUE W

4315 45th Avenue West · (941) 727-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4315 45th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34210
West Bradenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Lovely, updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1st floor condo at Shorewalk Vacation Villas. King bed in master bedroom and full bed in guest bedroom. Take a refreshing swim in either of the 2 heated pools, play tennis on the lighted tennis courts, let the hot tub melt away your stress. Short distance to Anna Maria Island Beaches, restaurants, shopping, movies, doctors and bus lines. Want to take the family to Disney? It's only a 2 hour drive, or spend just an hour on the road to Busch Gardens. Enjoy the Arts? Sarasota is less than 30 minutes away. It's all just at your fingertips! NO PETS/NO SMOKING. 2 night minimum stay. Dec 1-Apr 30 $2800 mo/$950 wk/$200 nt, May 1-Nov 30 $1800 mo/$800 wk/$200 nt. Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities & WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations of less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4315 45TH AVENUE W have any available units?
4315 45TH AVENUE W has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4315 45TH AVENUE W have?
Some of 4315 45TH AVENUE W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 45TH AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
4315 45TH AVENUE W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 45TH AVENUE W pet-friendly?
No, 4315 45TH AVENUE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 4315 45TH AVENUE W offer parking?
No, 4315 45TH AVENUE W does not offer parking.
Does 4315 45TH AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4315 45TH AVENUE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 45TH AVENUE W have a pool?
Yes, 4315 45TH AVENUE W has a pool.
Does 4315 45TH AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 4315 45TH AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 45TH AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4315 45TH AVENUE W has units with dishwashers.

