All apartments in Bradenton
Find more places like 391 ARUBA CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bradenton, FL
/
391 ARUBA CIRCLE
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:21 PM

391 ARUBA CIRCLE

391 Aruba Circle · (941) 779-4999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bradenton
See all
Perico
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

391 Aruba Circle, Bradenton, FL 34209
Perico

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
AMAZING FURNISHED PENTHOUSE CONDO IN GATED MARINA WALK IN ONE PARTICULAR HARBOUR! NOW AVAILABLE AS A MONTHLY RENT WITH THE POSSIBILITYOF A LEASE OPTION TO BUY! Outstanding location, great amenities, new marina, Beach Club even a new waterfront restaurant and new Margaritaville Compass Hotel just outside the gates. This three bedroom three bath luxury condo overlooks the mile long lagoon, amazing sunrises, Robinson Preserve and Palma Sola bay! THE TOP FLOOR PENTHOUSE BOASTS HIGHER CEILINGS, TWO UNDER BUILDING PARKING SPACES AND THREE SEPARATE STORAGE UNITS! Only a hand full of penthouse units receive the two parking spots and this is the only one with three separate storage areas. The open floor plan with an upgraded gourmet kitchen, large great room, separate dining room and a master bedroom with outstanding water views. There is a large screened lanai to enjoy the water views, sunrises and the outstanding bird life of famous Robinson Preserve. These award winning designed new condos include impact glass on all the windows, the wall of doors are all impact as well and the buildings are 100% block construction. There are three bedrooms and three full bathrooms so plenty of room to enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Right outside is an amenity center with a clubhouse, heated salt water pool, splash zone and barbecue grills. The marina is walking distance away where you can store your boat in a wet or dry slip or join Freedom Boat Club with boats available right in the marina. The award winning Beach Club is the hub of the community with a resort size heated pool, spa, beach area, kayaks and all of this is directly on the Intracoastal and overlooks Anna Maria Island. There is a 4200 sq ft fitness center, onsite restaurant, Sky Bar, outdoor bar and even a lifestyle director providing tons of activities. If you are looking for paradise then you must see this penthouse condo directly on the lagoon and Robinson Preserve and enjoy all the benefits of Harbour Isle on Anna Maria Sound! Call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 391 ARUBA CIRCLE have any available units?
391 ARUBA CIRCLE has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 391 ARUBA CIRCLE have?
Some of 391 ARUBA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 391 ARUBA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
391 ARUBA CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 391 ARUBA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 391 ARUBA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 391 ARUBA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 391 ARUBA CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 391 ARUBA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 391 ARUBA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 391 ARUBA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 391 ARUBA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 391 ARUBA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 391 ARUBA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 391 ARUBA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 391 ARUBA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 391 ARUBA CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W
Bradenton, FL 34207
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL 34205
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle
Bradenton, FL 34208
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E
Bradenton, FL 34208
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E
Bradenton, FL 34203

Similar Pages

Bradenton 1 BedroomsBradenton 2 Bedrooms
Bradenton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBradenton Apartments with Parking
Bradenton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BradentonBraden River East
Downtown Bradenton
Perico

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity