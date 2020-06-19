391 ARUBA CIRCLE

Amenities

AMAZING FURNISHED PENTHOUSE CONDO IN GATED MARINA WALK IN ONE PARTICULAR HARBOUR! NOW AVAILABLE AS A MONTHLY RENT WITH THE POSSIBILITYOF A LEASE OPTION TO BUY! Outstanding location, great amenities, new marina, Beach Club even a new waterfront restaurant and new Margaritaville Compass Hotel just outside the gates. This three bedroom three bath luxury condo overlooks the mile long lagoon, amazing sunrises, Robinson Preserve and Palma Sola bay! THE TOP FLOOR PENTHOUSE BOASTS HIGHER CEILINGS, TWO UNDER BUILDING PARKING SPACES AND THREE SEPARATE STORAGE UNITS! Only a hand full of penthouse units receive the two parking spots and this is the only one with three separate storage areas. The open floor plan with an upgraded gourmet kitchen, large great room, separate dining room and a master bedroom with outstanding water views. There is a large screened lanai to enjoy the water views, sunrises and the outstanding bird life of famous Robinson Preserve. These award winning designed new condos include impact glass on all the windows, the wall of doors are all impact as well and the buildings are 100% block construction. There are three bedrooms and three full bathrooms so plenty of room to enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Right outside is an amenity center with a clubhouse, heated salt water pool, splash zone and barbecue grills. The marina is walking distance away where you can store your boat in a wet or dry slip or join Freedom Boat Club with boats available right in the marina. The award winning Beach Club is the hub of the community with a resort size heated pool, spa, beach area, kayaks and all of this is directly on the Intracoastal and overlooks Anna Maria Island. There is a 4200 sq ft fitness center, onsite restaurant, Sky Bar, outdoor bar and even a lifestyle director providing tons of activities. If you are looking for paradise then you must see this penthouse condo directly on the lagoon and Robinson Preserve and enjoy all the benefits of Harbour Isle on Anna Maria Sound! Call today for your private showing!