Home
/
Bradenton, FL
/
3860 IRONWOOD LANE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

3860 IRONWOOD LANE

3860 Ironwood Lane · (941) 727-2800
Location

3860 Ironwood Lane, Bradenton, FL 34209
West Bradenton

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 205G · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 765 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
elevator
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
shuffle board
internet access
tennis court
55+ Community. 2nd floor unit, elevator access. Lovely 1bedroom/1.5 bath unit. This updated unit features 2 Twin beds, large flat screen t.v. in the Living Room. Relax and enjoy your morning coffee on the lanai as you enjoy the lovely scenery of the lake and semi-private golf course. Start your day off with a morning swim in the heated pool or a game of tennis or shuffleboard. 3 month minimum stay required. Association application and approval required (application fee is $100). NO PETS/NO SMOKING. WIFI included. Directly across hall from Community Laundry. Dec 1-Apr 30 $2000 per month, May 1-Nov 30 $1400 per month. Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilties including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for stays less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3860 IRONWOOD LANE have any available units?
3860 IRONWOOD LANE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3860 IRONWOOD LANE have?
Some of 3860 IRONWOOD LANE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3860 IRONWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3860 IRONWOOD LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860 IRONWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3860 IRONWOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 3860 IRONWOOD LANE offer parking?
No, 3860 IRONWOOD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3860 IRONWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3860 IRONWOOD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860 IRONWOOD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3860 IRONWOOD LANE has a pool.
Does 3860 IRONWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 3860 IRONWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3860 IRONWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3860 IRONWOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
