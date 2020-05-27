3860 IRONWOOD LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool shuffle board internet access tennis court

55+ Community. 2nd floor unit, elevator access. Lovely 1bedroom/1.5 bath unit. This updated unit features 2 Twin beds, large flat screen t.v. in the Living Room. Relax and enjoy your morning coffee on the lanai as you enjoy the lovely scenery of the lake and semi-private golf course. Start your day off with a morning swim in the heated pool or a game of tennis or shuffleboard. 3 month minimum stay required. Association application and approval required (application fee is $100). NO PETS/NO SMOKING. WIFI included. Directly across hall from Community Laundry. Dec 1-Apr 30 $2000 per month, May 1-Nov 30 $1400 per month. Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilties including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for stays less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.