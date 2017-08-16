All apartments in Bradenton
Find more places like 3607 27th Avenue West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bradenton, FL
/
3607 27th Avenue West
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:45 PM

3607 27th Avenue West

3607 27th Avenue West · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bradenton
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3607 27th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34205
Sandpoints

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 27th Avenue West have any available units?
3607 27th Avenue West has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
Is 3607 27th Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
3607 27th Avenue West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 27th Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 3607 27th Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 3607 27th Avenue West offer parking?
No, 3607 27th Avenue West does not offer parking.
Does 3607 27th Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3607 27th Avenue West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 27th Avenue West have a pool?
Yes, 3607 27th Avenue West has a pool.
Does 3607 27th Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 3607 27th Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 27th Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
No, 3607 27th Avenue West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3607 27th Avenue West have units with air conditioning?
No, 3607 27th Avenue West does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3607 27th Avenue West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Yacht Club
6510 Anchor Loop
Bradenton, FL 34212
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir
Bradenton, FL 34207
Lory of Braden River
702 51st St E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL 34205
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle
Bradenton, FL 34208
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E
Bradenton, FL 34208

Similar Pages

Bradenton 1 BedroomsBradenton 2 Bedrooms
Bradenton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBradenton Apartments with Parking
Bradenton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BradentonBraden River East
Downtown Bradenton
Perico

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity